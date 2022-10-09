Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $53,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

