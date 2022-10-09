Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 209700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
