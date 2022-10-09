Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 209700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,669,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,167,434.02. Insiders bought 503,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,290 in the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

