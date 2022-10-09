NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,921,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of NICE by 11.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

