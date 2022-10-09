Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Newmont by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 658,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58,730 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.60 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

