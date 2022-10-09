New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

NMFC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

