Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 125,610 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

