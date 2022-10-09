Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $477.15 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 151,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,208,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

