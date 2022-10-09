Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39.58 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.05.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

