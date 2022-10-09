Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $36.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $409,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

