Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.07 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.