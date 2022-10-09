Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

