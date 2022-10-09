Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

