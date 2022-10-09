Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 345 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ES opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.