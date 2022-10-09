Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

