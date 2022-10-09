Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Trading Down 4.7 %

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.