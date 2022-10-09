Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $301.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.75 and a 200-day moving average of $318.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.