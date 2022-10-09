Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

