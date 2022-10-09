Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 767.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.