Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $403.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day moving average is $428.33.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

