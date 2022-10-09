Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $380.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $366.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

