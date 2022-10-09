Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

