Laurence Zuriff Sells 6,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,286 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,719.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $315,140.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King upped their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

