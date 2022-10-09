Laura Desmond Sells 9,502 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $270,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $250,213.99.

On Monday, August 8th, Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

