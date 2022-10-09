Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.55.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

