La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.13

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 4748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

