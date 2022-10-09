Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

