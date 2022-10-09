Jefferies Financial Group Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $6.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.46.

RDFN stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $3,168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

