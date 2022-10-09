iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.41.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

