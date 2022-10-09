iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.41.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

