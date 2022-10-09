Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

