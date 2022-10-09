International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in International Game Technology by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,456 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

