Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

