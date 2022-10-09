Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

