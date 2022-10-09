Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $25.43 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

