Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 484,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 91,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Incyte Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

