Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

DHR opened at $268.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

