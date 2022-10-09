Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

