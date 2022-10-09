Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

