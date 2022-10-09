Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day moving average is $299.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

