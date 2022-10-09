Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Lowered to $63.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Greif Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

