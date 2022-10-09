Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

GMRE opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

