Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
GMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.
Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.8 %
GMRE opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.