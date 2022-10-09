First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IFV opened at $16.33 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
