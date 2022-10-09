First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

