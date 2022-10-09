First Merchants Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

