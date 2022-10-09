First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after buying an additional 1,041,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after buying an additional 1,623,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after buying an additional 857,690 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

VICI stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

