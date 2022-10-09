First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 347 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 254,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

