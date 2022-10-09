First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.9 %

ED stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

