First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $295,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

