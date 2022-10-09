First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $409,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.65. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

