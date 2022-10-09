First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.16. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

