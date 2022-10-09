First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.28 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

